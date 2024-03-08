Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Fri Mar 8, 2024 05:31 PM
Last update on: Fri Mar 8, 2024 06:44 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Rab arrests 3 robbers who attacked police in Gazipur

Star Digital Report
Fri Mar 8, 2024 05:31 PM Last update on: Fri Mar 8, 2024 06:44 PM

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) arrested three members of a robbers' gang from Keraniganj of Dhaka in connection with brutally hacking and injuring two policemen in Gazipur.

The arrestees are Md Ismail Sardar alias Liton, 38, his associates Md Kamrul Mia, 20, and Md Hanif alias Master, 40.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

They were arrested by a joint operation of Rab-1 and Rab-10 last night, said Rab Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin at a press conference at Rab Media Center in the capital today.

Gazipur
Read more

2 police constables injured in robbers' attack in Gazipur, 1 held

The robber's gang attacked a patrolling team of Gazipur's Sreepur police and hacked them on Maona-Kaliakoir regional highway in Sreepur of Gazipur on the night of March 3.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

নারীরা অফিস থেকে বাড়ি ফিরেও কাজ করেন যা হিসাব করা হয় না: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

নারীদের সমাজের অর্ধেক অংশ উল্লেখ করে শেখ হাসিনা বলেন, ‘সমাজের অর্ধেক কাজ না করলে সেই সমাজ দাঁড়াতে এবং সামনে অগ্রসর হতে পারে না।’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|মতামত

নৈঃশব্দের অধিকার ও প্রজন্মের ভবিষ্যৎ

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X