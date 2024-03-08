Rab arrests 3 robbers who attacked police in Gazipur

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) arrested three members of a robbers' gang from Keraniganj of Dhaka in connection with brutally hacking and injuring two policemen in Gazipur.

The arrestees are Md Ismail Sardar alias Liton, 38, his associates Md Kamrul Mia, 20, and Md Hanif alias Master, 40.

They were arrested by a joint operation of Rab-1 and Rab-10 last night, said Rab Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin at a press conference at Rab Media Center in the capital today.

The robber's gang attacked a patrolling team of Gazipur's Sreepur police and hacked them on Maona-Kaliakoir regional highway in Sreepur of Gazipur on the night of March 3.