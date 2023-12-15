Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Fri Dec 15, 2023 12:18 AM
Last update on: Fri Dec 15, 2023 12:32 AM

Rab arrests 2 drug peddlers, seizes 10kg heroin

Rapid Action Battalion detained a drug pedlar and seized around one kilogram heroin from his possession in Joypurhat Sadar yesterday. File photo

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) arrested two drug peddlers and seized 10kg of heroin from Chapainawabganj district yesterday

The arrestees are Md Shariful Islam alias Dhulu Mia, 50, and his son Md Mominul Islam, 21, of Jaira Morol village in Chapainawabganj Sadar, said Lt Col Riaz Shahriar, commanding officer of Rab-5 in a press conference yesterday afternoon.

Acting on a tip-off, Rab-5 members raided the house of Dhulu Mia in Char Bagdanga area around 9:00am and arrested Mominul, he said.

The intelligence wing of Rab headquarters assisted in the operation, he said.

During the drive, Dhulu managed to flee but his son was caught. After primary interrogation, he showed the drug cache that was kept in a plastic drum hidden in a ditch near their house.

Later, the Rab members arrested Dhulu from a place 2km away from his house, said the Rab-5 commanding officer.

Dhulu Mia, who was accused in several narcotics-related cases, was one of the top-listed drug peddlers of the area, he added.

push notification