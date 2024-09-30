Quota reform protest death: DB officer put on 3-day remand

A Dhaka court yesterday placed Iftekhar Mahmood, an assistant commissioner of the Detective Branch (DB) of police in Gulshan Division, on a three-day remand.

Iftekhar was arrested from the Madhya Badda area in the capital yesterday afternoon in connection with a case filed over the death of Suman Sikdar, 31, during the quota reform protest in Badda on July 19.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Nurul Huda Chowdhury passed the order after Investigation Officer (IO) Nurul Islam Khan, an inspector of DB, produced him before the court with a 10-day remand prayer.

Before the hearing, Iftekhar Mahmood was shown arrested in the case following an application submitted by the IO, even though his name was not in the First Information Report (FIR).

In the remand prayer, the IO said that Iftekhar was involved in the killing and needed to be interrogated to uncover vital clues related to the incident.

The defence, however, sought bail and applied to cancel the remand prayer, arguing that their client had been implicated in the case solely for harassment.

Earlier, on August 20, Masuma, the mother of the victim, filed a murder case with Badda Police Station against Sheikh Hasina and 179 others.