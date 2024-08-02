Quota reform protest: 42 HSC examinees get bail

Two separate Dhaka courts today granted bail to a total of 42 HSC examinees following separate writ petitions submitted by a lawyer.

The lawyer sought bail for the students accused in 34 cases filed with different police stations centring on the recent quota reform movement.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Rashidul Alam granted bail to 37 students of Dhaka metropolitan city while senior judicial magistrate M Mustafizur Rahman granted bail to five students of Dhaka's three upazilas -- Shavar, Shulia, keraniganj.