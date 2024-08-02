Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Fri Aug 2, 2024 06:51 PM
Last update on: Fri Aug 2, 2024 06:52 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Quota reform protest: 42 HSC examinees get bail

Star Digital Report
Fri Aug 2, 2024 06:51 PM Last update on: Fri Aug 2, 2024 06:52 PM
Court Order Logo
Star Online Graphics

Two separate Dhaka courts today granted bail to a total of 42 HSC examinees following separate writ petitions submitted by a lawyer.

The lawyer sought bail for the students accused in 34 cases filed with different police stations centring on the recent quota reform movement.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Rashidul Alam granted bail to 37 students of Dhaka metropolitan city while senior judicial magistrate M Mustafizur Rahman granted bail to five students of Dhaka's three upazilas -- Shavar, Shulia, keraniganj.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|কোটা আন্দোলন

রোববার থেকে ‘সর্বাত্মক অসহযোগ’ আন্দোলনের ডাক, শনিবার বিক্ষোভ

আজ শুক্রবার রাতে এই কর্মসূচি ঘোষণা করা হয়।

এইমাত্র
|মতামত

নির্বিচার হত্যাকাণ্ডে বদলে গেছে প্রেক্ষাপট

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification