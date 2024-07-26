Quota reform clash: SCBA president, secretary share opposing views

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon today said if the state had appealed to the Supreme Court chamber judge 15 days ago for scrapping the High Court verdict that reinstated the quotas in government jobs, hundreds of agitators would not have killed and injured and public and private properties would not have been damaged.

"We think that this situation has arisen in Bangladesh due to the sluggish decision of the government. This responsibility rests entirely with the government," he said.

Meanwhile, SCBA Secretary Shah Monjurul Hoque refuted the comments of Mahbub Uddin Khokon, saying that the government has moved the petitions before the SC chamber judge and its full bench very quickly on proper times challenging the HC verdict and therefore, the Appellate Division of the SC has finally resolved the problems.

The anti-liberation and fundamentalist forces, who have carried out the damages, mayhem and anarchy, have misled and instigated the students to run movement by misinterpreting the apex court orders, he said.

Mahbub Uddin Khokon, also a joint secretary general of BNP, and Shah Monjurul Hoque a pro-Awami League lawyer, placed their statements before two separate and counter press conferences at SCBA auditorium today afternoon.

Mahbub Uddin in his written statement said the anti-quota student movement was going on peacefully, but the provoking statements of few ministers have led to clashes across the country.

"According to newspaper reports, hundreds of protesters were killed. Many protestors' eyes were permanently damaged by law enforcement firing. Thousands of quota agitators were injured across the country. Many are fighting the death. However, the government has not informed the people of how many quota activists have been killed and injured so far. We are shocked that this number has been hidden. I demand that the number and identity of the injured and killed be disclosed to the public immediately. Many public and private establishments across the country were destroyed in the clashes," he said.

He said many lawyers from across the country including SC members Barrister Nasir Uddin Ashim, Barrister Zakir Hossain and Advocate Abed Reza have been arrested without any reasons during the movement.

The SCBA president strongly condemned the arrests and demanded their immediate release from jail.

Mahbub Uddin said it was clearly seen in the video footage, that the police shot and killed Begum Rokeya University's meritorious student unarmed Abu Sayeed from very closed distance.

The opposition leaders and activists, including agitating students have been made accused in the case filed by the police with Rangpur's Tajhat Police Station in connection with the incident, he said.

The SCBA president demanded of the government to immediately arrest all the persons involved with the killings during the movement and to take appropriate legal action against them.

At the same time, he also demanded to withdraw ongoing curfew, resume social media and to protect the fundamental rights of people.

SCBA Secretary Shah Monjurul Hoque in his written statement said BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and anti-independence sections wreak havoc across the country with the aim of destroying peace, law and order, state properties and lives in Bangladesh.

"They damaged metro rail, Setu Bhaban, data centre, BTV and numerous state establishments. As part of the anti-state conspiracy, they are eager to turn Bangladesh into a dysfunctional fundamentalist state by harming the lives and properties its people. But the people of Bangladesh are united against their plots and destructions.

"Bangladesh Supreme Court Bar Association is also organised along with the people of Bangladesh in order to protect the country's independence, sovereignty, state resources, law and order and people's lives. Bangladesh Supreme Court Bar Association strongly condemned and protested against the anti-state activities of the anti-independence groups," he said.