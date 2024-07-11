Crime & Justice
UNB, Dhaka
Thu Jul 11, 2024 10:00 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 11, 2024 10:03 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Quota protests in Shahbagh: Somoy TV reporter, cameraman come under attack

UNB, Dhaka
Thu Jul 11, 2024 10:00 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 11, 2024 10:03 PM
Photo: Prabir Das/Star

Somoy TV reporter Twoha Khan Tamim and cameraman Prince Arefin came under attack while covering the anti-quota protests in Shahbagh this evening, the media outlet reported.

Arefin's video camera was damaged in the process, it said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The incident occurred around 5:45pm and was captured on video obtained by Somoy TV.

The footage shows protesters suddenly turning on the journalists.

From 4:00pm, a significant police presence was observed in various locations around Shahbagh. Shortly before 5:00pm, students began marching from Dhaka University towards Shahbagh. They were initially stopped by a police barricade, leading to a brief scuffle.

Eventually, the protesters broke through the barricade and occupied the area near Shahbagh intersection, forcing the police to retreat.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ক্যাম্পাস

কোটা আন্দোলন: শুক্রবার বিকেলে সারাদেশে বিক্ষোভ মিছিল

সংসদে আইন পাস না হওয়া পর্যন্ত আন্দোলন চালিয়ে যাওয়ার ঘোষণা।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

বিদ্যুৎ সংযোগ ছাড়াই চলে মিটার, দেখানো হলো সংসদীয় কমিটির বৈঠকে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification