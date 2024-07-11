Quota protests in Shahbagh: Somoy TV reporter, cameraman come under attack

Somoy TV reporter Twoha Khan Tamim and cameraman Prince Arefin came under attack while covering the anti-quota protests in Shahbagh this evening, the media outlet reported.

Arefin's video camera was damaged in the process, it said.

The incident occurred around 5:45pm and was captured on video obtained by Somoy TV.

The footage shows protesters suddenly turning on the journalists.

From 4:00pm, a significant police presence was observed in various locations around Shahbagh. Shortly before 5:00pm, students began marching from Dhaka University towards Shahbagh. They were initially stopped by a police barricade, leading to a brief scuffle.

Eventually, the protesters broke through the barricade and occupied the area near Shahbagh intersection, forcing the police to retreat.