Quota protest: Judicial commission to probe only first six deaths for now

The judicial probe commission, led by Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman, will investigate the six deaths on July 16 amid the quota reform movement for now.

Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman said this while talking to reporters after a meeting with executives and judicial officers at the Supreme Court auditorium this afternoon.

According to a public circular issued today, the commission will visit the places of occurrence once the ongoing situation normalises and will seek information from the citizens regarding the deaths and violence that took place from July 5 to July 16.

He said they will be able to provide the information through email and registered posts until August 16.

"We will work in accordance with the terms of reference, where the issues of six persons [deaths] have been mentioned. The following incidents [of deaths] took place after the gazette notification [forming the commission] was issued."

About the inquiry into other deaths, he said legal steps will certainly be taken.

According to The Daily Star's reports, 154 people have so far died across the country from July 16 till today in the violence centring the quota reform movement.

In response to another query, Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman said the commission could not visit the places of occurrences immediately due to the "unusual situation" and consequent general holidays amid the imposed curfew.

"We'll try to conduct a fair probe into all incidents ... I'll discharge my duties honestly and fairly."

He said the commission will reveal its daily functions through press releases.

Justice Diliruzzaman added that the commission's first meeting was held today and hoped that the it could finish the inquiry within the stipulated time -- 30 working days.

On July 18, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain issued a notification saying that the commission of Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman, a High Court judge, will unearth the reasons behind the deaths of six persons on July 16 and identify those responsible for the deaths and recent incidents of violence, arson, lootings and terrorist activities.