Quota protest: DU assistant proctor hurt in attack

A Dhaka University assistant proctor was injured when protesting students attacked the university's proctorial team, who had been asking people to leave the campus via loudspeaker.

The teacher is Prof Abdul Muhith.

The attack took place in front of the Central Shaheed Minar when the proctorial team arrived at the venue and asked the outsiders to leave the campus around 4:40pm.

The protesters drove them away, shouting "Bhuaa, Bhuaa" (Fake, Fake).

As the teachers retreated, two protesters attacked them from behind, leaving Prof Muhith, also a Pharmacy Faculty teacher, injured, reports our staff correspondent from the spot.

He fell on the road and sustained serious injuries to his leg.

The teacher was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.