Quota protest: AL office, post office vandalised in Bogura

Quota reform protesters and a large number of outsiders vandalised district Awami League office and a post office in Bogura's Satmatha area this afternoon.

They also set the office's furniture on fire.

The attackers also burnt several motorcycles parked in front of the district AL party office, our Bogura correspondent reports quoting police and locals.

Witnesses said around 3:00pm, some school and college students first brought out a procession in Satmatha demanding the quota reform.

Then, they started vanadalising the AL office and post office.

Later, at least 3,000 people joined the general students.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) of Bogra District Police Abdur Rashid told this correspondent that general students along with outsiders took part in the demonstration.

Around 6:25pm, police dispersed them by firing tear shells.