Quota in govt jobs: SC to hear govt's, DU students' petitions at 11:30am

The government's petition was initially scheduled for tomorrow

The Supreme Court will hold hearing and pass order at 11:30am on two petitions, including one filed by the government, challenging a High Court verdict that restored 30 percent quota system for the freedom fighters' children in nineth to 13th grades of government jobs.

The hearing on the government's petition was initially scheduled to be held tomorrow, while another filed by two Dhaka University students, was scheduled for today.

A five-member bench of the Appellate Division of the SC headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan this morning set the time for hearing and passing order after Attorney General AM Amin Uddin asked for it.

He told the court that there are two separate petitions against the HC verdict.

The full text of the HC verdict is yet to be released, he said, adding that both the petitions may be held at 11:30am.

Yesterday, two Dhaka University students -- anthropology department student and Dhaka University Journalist Association President Al Saadi Bhuiyan and Urdu department student Ahnaf Sayeed Khan submitted a petition through senior lawyer Shah Monjurul Hoque against the HC verdict.

In the petition, they sought an order of stay from the Appellate Division on the HC verdict.

Earlier on June 9, the government filed a similar petition with the apex court challenging the HC judgement.

Following a writ petition, the HC on June 5 declared illegal the government decision that in 2018 cancelled the 30 percent quota system for the freedom fighters' children in the civil service of ninth to 13th grades.

The 30 percent quota for the freedom fighters' children has been restored following the HC verdict, Deputy Attorney General Sk Shaifuzzaman told The Daily Star on that day.