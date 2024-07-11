Question leak at PSC: Names of some mid-rank officials come up in probe

Some current and former officials of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) are involved in leaking questions of recruitment tests, police and intelligence officials said.

Sources in an intelligence agency and the police force said the questions of BCS and other government job recruitment exams have been leaked for about last two decades.

The Daily Star has details about a top and a mid-ranking PSC officials' involvement in the question leak. But the paper is withholding their names as it could not verify the allegations against them independently.

Sources said that the top official was served with a show cause notice at a government office over a corruption allegation. He was later transferred to the PSC.

At least two officials secured Bangladesh Civil Service jobs in collusion with the mid-ranking PSC official. One of them is the son-in-law of the PSC official. He had served as a sub-inspector of police before joining the force as a BCS cadre, the sources added.

"It's not possible for one or two people to leak exam questions. A group of people worked like a syndicate. We are hopeful of getting the details during the investigation," a top PSC official told The Daily Star requesting anonymity.

The group involved PSC officials and employees in leaking at least 30 question papers of government job recruitment tests, including BCS exams, over the last 12 years. This came to light after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police picked up 17 people, including five PSC officials and employees, from the capital on Sunday and Monday.

The arrests were made after CID got information about the question leak in the July 5 recruitment exam for Bangladesh Railway. A case was filed in this regard with Paltan Police Station on Monday night accusing 31 people, including a former assistant director of PSC, and 50 to 60 unnamed others.

The five arrested officials and employees were suspended by the PSC on Tuesday.

"At least 50 people were involved in the question leak of the recruitment test of the railway. Among them are several current and former PSC officials," a high official of the CID told The Daily Star yesterday requesting anonymity.

He said they may discuss the roles of those officials in the question leak with the authorities concerned after verifying the related information.

According to investigators, many people have passed PSC exams after having leaked questions, and they are now working as cadres.

Those who passed the PSC exams after paying for leaked questions are now fearful of actions following sensational revelations in the question-leak case, sources said.

CID officials said the syndicate leaked questions to at least 10 candidates of the 33rd BCS exam and three of them are currently serving in different cadres of civil service. Besides, the names of several other cadre officials, including those from the 28th and 35th BCS exams, came up during the investigation.

Of the 17 arrestees, six made confessional statements before a Dhaka court on Tuesday.

In his statement, PSC office assistant Khalilur Rahman said that he leaked questions to 10 candidates of the 33rd BCS examination. Six of them passed the written test, but three could not pass the viva voce exam, said court sources.

Khalilur also said that he would introduce job seekers to a former top PSC official.

If he was given the go-ahead by that official, the final decision regarding the financial transaction over passing a BCS exam would be made.

Besides, Khalilur played a role in the recruitments of some assistant upazila education officers and railway employees, said investigators.

During the 33rd BCS exam in 2012, a case was filed against Khalilur with Shahbagh Police Station over question leak. A departmental case was also filed against him.

At that time, the Rapid Action Battalion arrested him but he came out of jail on bail. He was also suspended from the job.

In March 2022, the charges brought against him were withdrawn due to a lack of evidence. Since then, Khalilur has been working as a dispatch rider.

Investigators said Khalilur was able to get involved in question leak due to backing from the top official.

Touhidul Islam, special superintendent of the CID's cyber investigation and operations, told The Daily Star yesterday that some more names were coming up during the investigation.

"Legal action will be taken against them if they are found involved in the question leak," he added.

Meanwhile, the PSC yesterday wrote to the Anti-Corruption Commission asking it to investigate the five arrested PSC officials and employees for allegations of owning wealth which is beyond their known sources of income.

The five are deputy directors Abu Zafar and Jahangir Alam, assistant director Alamgir Kabir, dispatch rider Khalilur, and office assistant Sajedul Islam.

The PSC also asked the ACC to inform it about their wealth as the media reported on this issue.