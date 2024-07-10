Question leak: Court rejects bail of PSC former driver Abed Ali's son, two others

A Dhaka Court today rejected bail petitions of three accused including the son of Syed Abed Ali, the prime accused in a case filed over the leaking questions of government job exams.

The accused are Syed Abed Ali's son Syed Sohanur Rahman Siam, and two brothers Md Sakhawat Hossain and Sayem Hossain.

Of them, Sakhawat and Sayem yesterday gave confessional statements before two separate metropolitan magistrates admitting their involvement with leaking questions of government job exams.

Besides, four accused -- Syed Abed Ali, former Public Service Commission (PSC) driver, and PSC officials Md Khalilur Rahman, Md Sajedul Islam and Liton Sarkar -- gave confessional statements before four other magistrates.

Yesterday, another Dhaka court sent 11 other accused -- Md Noman Siddique, Jahangir Alam, SM Alamgir Kabir, Priyonath Roy, Md Jahidul Islam, Md Abu Jafor, Md Shahadat Hossain, Md Mamunur Rashid, Niamul Hasan, Syed Sohanur Rahman Siam and Abu Soleman Md Sohel -- to jail after they were produced before the court.

The Criminal Investigation Department filed the case with the Paltan Police Station on Monday following the arrest of 17 people, including six officials of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC).