Question leak: CID seeks 10-day remand to quiz 5 PSC officials

Criminal Investigation Department today sought a 10-day remand to quiz six people, including five officials of Public Service Commission (PSC), in connection with the case filed over leaking questions of government job exams.

The accused are PSC deputy directors Jahangir Alam (Sylhet) and Abu Zafar, its assistant director SM Alamgir Kabir, auditor Priyanath Roy, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital technician Zahidul Islam and ex-army official Noman Siddique.

Jewel Chakma, an additional special police super of Cyber Investigation and Operations of the CID and also the investigation officer of the case, submitted the remand prayer in the case.

In the forwarding report, the IO said all six were directly involved with leaking questions of government job exams.

So, they need to be remanded to find out the whereabouts of others responsible for committing such offences, said the IO in his remand prayer.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury fixed July 16 for a hearing on the remand prayer in their presence.

Earlier on July 9, CID produced all the 17 accused before the court after their arrest. Of them, six gave confessional statements before different magistrates admitting their involvement in the questions leak.

Later, the rest 11 were sent to jail after their bail was rejected in the case.