Question leak: 17 including PSC officials arrested

At least 17 people including some officials of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) were arrested today by the CID for their alleged involvement in leaking questions of government job exams.

Touhidul Islam, special superintendent of the cyber investigation and operation of CID, confirmed the matter to The Daily Star.

The arrestees are -- PSC deputy directors Abu Zafar and Jahangir Alam; assistant director Md Alamgir Kabir; Syed Abed Ali, retired driver of PSC chairman; his son Syed Sohanur Rahman Siam; Dr Md Niamun Hasan, medical technician at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital; Priyanath Roy, auditor at PSC; Khalilur Rahman, office staff of PSC; Sajedul Islam, office assistant; Abu Solaiman Md Sohel; Shahadat Hossain, security guard of Narayanganj Regional Passport Office; Noman Siddiqui; Mamunur Rashid; Sakhawat Hossain; Sayem Hossain; and Liton Sarkar, confirmed a high official of CID.

"Our team has been working on the issues. A case will be filed soon in this regard. We will disclose the details in this regard later," said Touhidul.

Private television Channel 24 investigated and aired a news on the question leak of the exams conducted by the BPSC.

The media had earlier reported that at least two deputy directors of PSC, and a driver Syed Abed Ali were involved in the question leak. Even, the media reported on Abed's immense wealth.

Abed worked as a driver for a former PSC chairman.

According to the report, the question-leak gang chose the recruitment test for the deputy assistant engineer of the railway held on July 5 (Friday). A copy of the question was sent to the WhatsApp number of jobseekers by the syndicate at least one hour before the examination.

Before any BPSC recruitment test, the gang used to amass a huge amount of money by leaking and selling questions, the channel reported.

In this regard, a high official of the CID, requesting anonymity, told The Daily Star, "The drive to arrest the question leak gang is underway, and details will be disclosed soon."