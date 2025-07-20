Purbachal project: 6 cases against Hasina, 27 others transferred to different courts

A Dhaka court today transferred six cases – filed against 28 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and daughter Saima Wazed Putul – to four other courts for disposal of the allegations over irregularities in plot allocation under the Purbachal New Town project.

The courts are Special Judge's Courts-1, 4, 5 and 8.

Judge Md Zakir Hossain Galib of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order after six gazette notifications, summoning all the accused to appear before it today, were placed before the court.

Moreover, ACC Public Prosecutor Mir Ahmed Ali Salam appealed to the court for fixing a new date for framing charges against the accused in the cases as all formalities have been completed earlier.

Notably, Sheikh Rehana's son Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby, her daughters Tulip Siddiq and Azmina Siddiq, and several current and former officials of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works and Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) are among the accused.

On July 1, the same court directed the government to issue six gazette notifications summoning 28 individuals, including Hasina and Rehana in the same six cases.

The order came after police submitted reports on previously issued arrest warrants in the case, said court sources.

Earlier on April 10, 13 and 15, the same court issued arrest warrants against the 28 accused after taking cognisance of the charges brought against them in six cases.

On March 25, the ACC submitted six charge sheets against Hasina and others in the cases. Hasina is a common accused in all six cases.

The ACC has listed all the accused as fugitives.

On January 12, the ACC filed the cases with its Dhaka Integrated District Office against Hasina and others.

According to the ACC documents, Hasina, in collusion with senior Rajuk officials, had six plots of land allotted to herself, her son, daughter, younger sister, her son, and her daughter, in violation of existing regulations.

The six plots, each measuring 10 kathas, are in the diplomatic zone of Sector-27 in the Purbachal New Town project. On December 17, 2024, the ACC launched the probe into allegations of embezzlement totalling Tk 80,000 crore against Hasina and her family members from nine projects, including the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

On December 22, 2024, the commission also launched an investigation against Hasina and Joy over allegations of laundering $300 million to the United States.