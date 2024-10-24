Purbachal plots for Hasina, family members: HC forms probe committee

Asks committee to submit report into alleged irregularities within four months

High Court (HC) today constituted a three-member committee, led by retired HC judge Justice Miftah Uddin Choudhury, to investigate allegations of irregularities in the allocation of plots at Purbachal in the name of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her family members.

The committee has been directed to submit its report within four months, following an order passed by the HC bench of Justice Fatema Najib and Justice Sikder Mahmudur Raz.

This decision was made in response to a writ petition seeking cancellation of plot allocations amounting to 60 kathas at Purbachal.

Ten Supreme Court lawyers filed the writ petition on September 10. They requested the court to revoke the illegal plot allocations approved by Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) and to take legal action against those involved, as per the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Act.

They also called for the formation of a probe committee, led by a former HC judge, to investigate the matter.

Mohammad Misbah Uddin, who submitted the petition on behalf of the lawyers, told The Daily Star that Sheikh Hasina allegedly allocated a 10-katha plot to herself in Rajuk's Purbachal New City project.

In 2022, additional 10-katha plots were reportedly allocated to her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, daughter Saima Wazed Putul, sister Sheikh Rehana, and Rehana's son Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby and daughter Azmina Siddique Ruponti -- allegedly in violation of existing laws and regulations.

The allocations were later marked as "state top secret" in Rajuk's documents, he said.

The 10 lawyers who filed the petition are Md Rezaul Islam, Al Reza Md Amir, Md Golam Kibria, Md Harun, Md Belayet Hossain Soza, Kamrul Islam Regan, Hasan Mahmud Khan, Shahinur Rahman Shaheen, Md Ismail Hossain and Md Zillur Rahman.