Public humiliation: Woman tied to tree, tortured in Gaibandha

Case filed against 8 neighbours

No arrests were made till the filing of this report at 4:00pm today.

A case has been filed against some influential locals in Palashbari upazila of Gaibandha for allegedly tying a 48-year-old woman to a tree and torturing her on July 27, allegedly over previous enmity.

The victim filed a case early today with Palashbari Police Station against eight of her neighbours, confirmed its Officer-in-Charge Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

The accused are: Md Yunus Ali, 70; Selina Begum, 53; Beauty Begum, 40; Rokshana Begum, 40; Zarina Begum, 40; Romisa Begum, 70; Hasna Begum, 70; and Sheuli Begum, 30.

According to the case statement, the neighbours -- based on prior rivalry and accusing her of having a "bad character" -- dragged her out of her home and physically assaulted her.

The accused tied her to a tree, forcefully cut her hair and smeared ash on her face, as per the case details.

Hearing her cries, a local union parishad member, Asaduzzaman Mojnu, rescued the woman and admitted her to Gaibandha Sadar Hospital.

Talking to The Daily Star, the victim's daughter said that the accused threatened to demolish their house if they went to the police.

Relatives visiting the victim's house and villagers said the perpetrators offered the family Tk 1 lakh as "hush money" to buy their silence.

The victim told The Daily Star she had earlier refused to sell a pond near her house to the accused.

Police said the victim was brought to the Harinabari Investigation Centre on August 1, and was referred to Palashbari Police Station to file a case.

"The initial probe confirmed the allegations. We advised her to file a case," said Shahadat Hossain, in-charge of Harinabari Investigation Centre.

During the assault, the accused also allegedly vandalised the victim's house, damaged furniture, destroyed her cooking stove, and stole Tk 1 lakh -- reportedly proceeds from a cow sale -- along with a phone, the complainant added.

Locals told The Daily Star that the accused had harboured hostility against the victim, accusing her of having "an extramarital affair".

They also claimed Yunus Ali, the alleged mastermind behind the incident, is an influential figure in the area.

Contacted for comments, Yunus' family said he had gone to a nearby field. However, when this correspondent approached him on the field, Yunus fled the scene.

Selina Begum, meanwhile, acknowledged that they accused the woman of "having a bad character" but denied any involvement in the assault.

Villagers alleged that the victim, from a low-income background, was pressured into silence by the accused, who are well-off.