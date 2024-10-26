PSTU forms 49-member committee to probe graft

Patuakhali Science and Technology University has formed a special commission to investigate the financial, administrative, and academic irregularities and corruption at the institution during the Awami League regime.

The university's Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kazi Rafiqul Islam formed the 49-member committee on Wednesday. However, a letter in this regard was issued by the university's Registrar Prof SM Hemayet Jahan Friday night. The registrar will chair the committee comprising of professors, provosts, controllers of examinations, and proctors of various departments.

The commission, empowered to form necessary sub-committees, has been asked to submit findings and recommendations as soon as possible.

The commission was formed in the face of the recent mass uprising.

Issues the committee will investigate include: physical and mental abuse of students; dismissal and physical and mental abuse of teachers, officials, and employees; sexual harassment; ragging; guest room torture; seat and promotion trading; administrative harassment; development works and tender process; extortion and corruption.

Contacted, the commission chair SM Hemayet Jahan said, "I want to work with everyone's suggestions and cooperation. All the misdeeds that have happened in the university will be properly investigated, and preventive measures will be taken."