PSC question leaks: Names of some big fish come up in probe

The syndicate of officials and PSC employees that leaked the questions of cadre and non-cadre exams was involved in leaking questions of other recruitment tests as well, investigators have found.

The investigators have also listed at least 24 names that came up during the confessions of those arrested in this connection, said sources with knowledge of the ongoing probe.

They added that those named are currently working in different departments, some of them in high positions, including in the cadre service.

Coordinated by Sayed Abed Ali, a former driver of Public Service Commission chairman, the syndicate spread its tentacles throughout the country.

It has so far leaked question papers of at least 30 government exams, including those for the recruitment of health cadres, polytechnic institute instructors, deputy assistant engineers of the public works ministry, upazila assistant education officers, auditors, and nurses.

Intelligence sources said the syndicate was even involved with the question leaks of bank recruitment exams and medical admission tests.

It all came to light after the Criminal Investigation Department arrested 17 people, including six officials and employees of the PSC, for involvement in leaking questions of a railway recruitment test this year.

According to investigators, the question leak ring, which began its activities back in 2002, has made huge sums of money over the years.

All the arrestees had multiple suspicious transactions in their bank accounts, while the CID arrested PSC Office Assistant Sajedul Islam with bank cheques worth Tk 10 crore in his possession, they said.

Another arrestee, PSC dispatch rider Khalilur Rahman was found to own wealth worth around Tk 50-60 crore.

Probe sources further said the syndicate had supplied the questions of the railway recruitment test, which was held on July 5, to at least 300 candidates. Abed Ali alone collected around Tk 7-8 lakh each from at least 60 aspirants.

The CID is now listing down the names of the candidates along with those of absconding syndicate members, including former and current PSC officials.

CID Chief Mohammad Ali Miah, also additional inspector general of police, told The Daily Star yesterday, "We're conducting drives to arrest those who went into hiding after the 17 were arrested.

"We have information that the syndicate started leaking questions since 2002. We've been chasing this the group for the last six months."

He added, "Many big fish are involved. We're hopeful of arresting all those involved soon."

A CID source said Abed Ali's involvement in question leaks came to light during a medical admission test in 2010.

Cops had arrested him and some others at that time and a case was filed with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station in 2011. After the PSC was informed about Abed's involvement, he was sacked in 2014.

Abed admitted his involvement both times after arrest.

Sources further said that he even had links with those involved in printing exam question papers. Printing press workers are being investigated in this regard.

Former army official Noman Siddique, another arrestee, was found involved in leaking medical exam questions in 2015, investigators said, adding that he dragged his colleague Priyonath Roy into the racket. They both tried to recommend two candidates for a job in the family planning department.

Noman was then involved in leaking bank exam questions for the next couple of years.

Meanwhile, the CID yesterday filed prayers with a Dhaka court for a 10-day remand each for 11 of the 17 arrestees.

No remand was sought for the six others, including Abed Ali, as they have already given confessional statements in courts following their arrests on Sunday and Monday.

Jewel Chakma, additional special superintendent of the CID, submitted the remand prayers for the 11, including two PSC deputy directors -- Abu Zafar and Jahangir Alam, and assistant director SM Alamgir Kabir, and Noman.

Asked whether action would be taken against officials whose names come up during the probe, Public Administration Minister Farhad Hossain said, "If anyone breaks service rules .. if they resort to cheating or deception, action will be taken as per the law.

"We're paying close attention to this matter."