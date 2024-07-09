A PSC driver worth over Tk 50cr!

Abed Ali, who is linked with question leak, amassed huge wealth, finds CID probe

Syed Abed Ali, a former driver for the Chairman of the Public Service Commission (PSC), has amassed assets worth more than Tk 50 crore, CID investigators have found it in primarily investigation.

"The assets include a six-story building in Mirpur's Paikpara area, three flats in West Shewrapara and a harrier SUV and a Toyota Premio car and cash in banks accounts," an official involved in the investigation told The Daily Star.

CID has already seized the vehicles.

"Abed Ali recently sold two more flats in the West Shewrapara building. We suspected that he had more property and we are investigating it," the CID officer said.

Abed's name came into discussion especially on social media after Channel 24 ran a report of question leak in the exams of conducted by PSC.

At least 17 people, including Abed and his son Syed Sohanur Rahman Siam, relief and disaster management secretary of Dhaka north city unit Chhatra League, and six PSC officials were arrested by the CID for their alleged involvement in leaking questions of government job exams even BCS exams.

The CID official said Abed lost his job at the PSC due to a question leak allegation in 2015. Still, he had run his racket with the help of some PSC officials.

The CID official said Siam, who was relieved from the BCL yesterday, used to abet his father in the crime.

CID officials and locals said Abed was not very familiar in the locality but recently started to construct a house. He used to introduce himself as a chairman candidate for the Dasar upazila in Madaripur.

Going through his Facebook ID, it was seen that Abed recently campaigned in the upazila, urging locals to support him in the upcoming election.

In a video post in June, he claimed that he did not take any wrong path to earn his money. He also said he made his properties through hard work. He admitted that he owned a seven-story building and a 11-storey building in Dhaka, and set up a mosque and graveyard on 71 decimals of land.

"Now I have started constructing a house which already cost Tk 3 crore," he told a gathering in the upazila.