Protests continue over rape at JU

Students continue to stage protests against the rape of a 19-year-old woman on the Jahangirnagar University campus on Saturday night, which was allegedly carried out by a group of Chhatra League men and their associates.

Demanding justice for the victim, demonstrations were held at Jahangirnagar University, Dhaka University, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, and Shahbagh in the capital yesterday.

Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan), in a statement yesterday, said, "A university is the highest educational institution and a centre of knowledge. When a heinous crime like rape takes place on a university campus, we cannot help but be shocked and outraged."

"Due to the culture of impunity, the recurrence of rape incidents on university campuses is a matter of concern," it added.

At JU, students from the international relations department staged a protest in front of the new arts building around 4:00pm, followed by a procession.

A group of teachers and students of the university also formed a platform named "Nipiron Birodhi Moncho" (Platform Against Repression) and announced a protest programme for today, said Parvin Jolly, a professor of the history department.

Professor ASM Anwarullah Bhuiyan from the same department said, "We will continue our movement so the culprits can't get away with the heinous crime."

Students at Buet held a protest at the university's Shaheed Minar area around 1:30pm, demanding the arrest and trial of all the culprits involved.

Samajtantrik Chhatra Front held a human chain at Raju Memorial Sculpture at TSC in Dhaka University around 4:30pm, demanding a safer campus by removing the terror and violence by the ruling party men.

Around the same time, in Shahbagh, an alliance of progressive students, women, and cultural activists held a rally condemning the incident and demanding justice for the victim.

On Sunday, the victim's husband filed a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act against six people with Ashulia Police Station.

The same day, four of the accused, including BCL leader and prime accused Mostafizur Rahman, 28, were arrested and subsequently placed on a three-day remand.

Another key accused, Mamunur Rashid Mamun, 44, an outsider and acquaintance of Mostafizur, and abettor Murad Hossain, 22, a JU student, are still on the run.

Following the incident, six students were suspended by the university. They are Mostafizur, JU BCL's international affairs secretary; Shah Poran, one of its vice presidents; Murad, an assistant secretary; and Sabbir Hasan, an executive member.

[Our JU Correspondent contributed to the report.]