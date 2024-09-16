Protesting assault by influential local, auto-rickshaw drivers protest on Dhaka-M'singh highway

Hundreds of drivers of local battery-run autorickshaws demonstrated at Bhabanipur Bazar intersection on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur's Joydebpur this afternoon, protesting assault on their fellow drivers by an influential local.

Later, local upazila parishad members, army and police came to the spot, gave them assurances of justice and persuaded them to leave the area, reports our Gazipur correspondent.

Several drivers, who did not wish to be named, told The Daily Star that an auto-rickshaw driver rammed the car of Simran Mia, a resident of Bhabanipur village and an influential person, last evening.

At that time, Simran and two of his associates got down from the private car and beat the auto-rickshaw drivers present at the spot.

The drivers alleged that yesterday was not the first instance that they were victims of such an assault by Simran.

They demanded his arrest within 24 hours.

Long tailbacks formed on both sides of the highway due to the protest programme.

Local UP member Abid Hossain Babul, who visited the spot where the alleged assault happened yesterday, said the incident happened due to a lack of rule of law in Bhabanipur for a long time. No one opened their mouth against Simran before out of fear.

The Daily Star tried contacting Simran Mia's phone several times for comments but found it switched off.

Joydebpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdul Halim said the autorickshaw drivers left the highway after receiving assurances that Simran would be brought to justice.

OC Halim said Simran was accused in a case and he is currently in hiding following yesterday's incident. Police are looking for him, the OC added.