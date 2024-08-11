Protesters attack army patrol teams in Gopalganj

4 officers, 5 soldiers hurt: ISPR

Three officers, a junior commissioned officer, and five other army personnel were injured yesterday when protesters attacked army patrol teams with sharp weapons at Gopinathpur of Gopalganj Sadar.

According to a press release sent by the Inter-Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR), two patrol teams of the army went to the spot after protesters blocked the Gopalganj-Dhaka highway.

The teams were attacked with locally made weapons, it said. The protesters also hurled brick chunks at the teams. An army vehicle was set alight and another two were vandalised.

According to the ISPR, the army patrol team fired four shots to disperse the protesters and bring the situation under control.

Additional troops have been deployed in the area, it said, adding that the injured army personnel were out of danger and undergoing treatment.