Protest at secretariat over poor HSC results: 26 arrested, 28 released

Of the 54 students detained yesterday after entering the secretariat and staging a protest demanding re-evaluation of their HSC results, 26 were arrested today, while 28 were released under the custody of their guardians.

Shahbagh Police Station Officer-in-Charge Khalid Mansur confirmed the development to The Daily Star.

Police filed a case against the arrested students, and they were produced before the court, he added.

The protest, led by HSC students who failed or performed poorly in the exams, took place yesterday around 3:00pm in front of the main gate of Building-6 at the Secretariat, where the Ministry of Education is located.

A large contingent of police officers and army personnel were present at the scene. At one point, police chased and dispersed the students, detaining over 50 of them.