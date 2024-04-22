Protest over arrears: 60 hurt as RMG workers, cops clash in N’ganj

At least 50 workers and 10 policemen were injured during a clash between garment workers and law enforcers in Narayanganj's Fatullah area yesterday afternoon.

The clash began around 12:30pm after hundreds of workers of Abanti Colour Tex Ltd, an export-oriented garment factory of Crony Group, organised a demonstration demanding outstanding salaries for March.

Some vehicles were also vandalised during the clash, which lasted for an hour.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of workers from the garment factory blocked the Dhaka-Munshiganj regional road in Narayanganj.

They came out of the factory located in the town's BSCIC area and blocked the road around 9:30am using bamboo and wooden sticks, creating a two-kilometre-long tailback on the busy road.

According to witnesses, a notice was posted on the factory gate around 12:00pm that said the factory would remain closed till April 23. After seeing the notice, workers got agitated and started protesting in front of the factory. As a result, industrial police charged batons and sprayed water to disperse the crowd.

Later, a clash ensued between the two groups with workers throwing brick chips at police and the police firing tear gas shells and rubber bullets at the protesters.

Assistant Superintendent of Industrial Police-4 Aynul Huda said at least 10 policemen were injured by brick chips thrown at them by the workers.

"Police went into action when workers started to vandalise the vehicles on the road."

On the other hand, workers claimed that at least 50 of them were injured in the clash, with at least 20 people hit by rubber bullets.

Zaridul Mondol, a worker of the factory, said, "We were protesting peacefully when police started charging batons and shooting at us.

"We were demanding our due salaries; that is not a crime. The police did not need to fire at us. If we got our salary on time we would not need to take to the streets," said Md Faysal, another worker of the factory.

Earlier in the day, the workers told The Daily Star that before Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, the factory authorities paid only the festival bonus (half of the monthly salary) but held the salary for March.

Md Masud, an operator of the sewing section, said, "The factory closed for the Eid holidays on April 8. The authorities promised to pay workers' salaries through mobile banking services, but they did not.

"I kept checking my mobile phone even on Eid day, expecting the salary. You can't imagine how we spent Eid with our family members."

"We had no Eid this year as we did get our salaries. I couldn't go to my village on Eid vacation. We have to take to the streets every time to get the wages of our hard work. Are we not humans beings?" asked Sumaiya, another operator of the factory.

Around 11:30am, Taslim Uddin, inspector (investigation) of Fatullah Model Police Station, said the situation was under control and the workers were not causing any trouble.

"The workers are blocking the road demanding payment of March, causing at least a 2km-long tailback on the very busy Dhaka-Munshiganj road. We are trying to contact the factory owner to resolve the issue."

At least 7,000 workers are employed at the factory owned by AH Aslam Sunny.

Contacted, Sunny told The Daily Star, "We paid the Eid bonus to all workers. But the salary for March remains unpaid. The factory has just opened, and we will pay everyone's salary by next Wednesday."