Prosecutor suspended for trying to bribe judge

The Patuakhali District Bar Association yesterday suspended Advocate Md Ruhul Amin, Patuakhali's public prosecutor (PP) of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal, on charges of attempting to bribe a judge.

The decision came at an emergency meeting of the association around noon, following a written complaint from Judge Nilufar Shirin. A total of 184 members attended the meeting, which was presided over by Bar Association President Advocate MD Humayun Kabir.

A decision was taken in the meeting to issue a show-cause notice to Ruhul Amin, requiring him to explain his actions within seven days.

The complaint quoted that the PP sent the judge a WhatsApp message two days ago, requesting bail for the accused in a rape case pending in her court.

On Wednesday, around 9:00am, Ruhul Amin allegedly sent court documents and a bundle of Tk 50,000 in a bag to the judge's residence through an unidentified person. The package was handed over to her house help, who then gave it to the judge.

The judge further alleged that the PP had also lobbied in favour of the accused in several other cases.

Calling the complaint a "conspiracy" against him, Ruhul Amin said, "The case in question was filed against BNP leaders and activists during the tenure of the previous fascist government. I merely informed the judge about the matter."