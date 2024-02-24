Property Dispute Cases: 5 Transcom officials secure bail

A Dhaka court yesterday granted bail to five officials of Transcom Group, who had been arrested in connection with three cases filed over property disputes.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shanta Akter passed the order after the defence lawyers filed three separate petitions, seeking their bail, said a sub-inspector at the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka.

The five officials are Transcom Group's Executive Director (corporate affairs and law) Md Fakhruzzaman Bhuiyan, Director (corporate finance) Kamrul Hasan, Director (corporate finance) Abdullah Al Mamun, Assistant Company Secretary Mohammed Mossadeq, and Manager (company secretary) Abu Yusuf Md Siddik.

The magistrate rejected three remand prayers filed with the court by the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) and granted the five bail until submission of the police probe report upon bail bond of Tk 3,000 each, said defence lawyer AKM Muhiuddin Faruk.

On Thursday, the PBI arrested the five at their homes and office in the three cases filed earlier the same day by Shahzreh Huq, the daughter of Transcom Group's late chairman Latifur Rahman.

The cases were filed with Gulshan Police Station against the five, the Transcom Group chairman, the Group's CEO, and the head of transformation, bringing allegations of fraud and breach of trust with regard to the company's shares and properties.

During yesterday's hearing, defence lawyers Mizanur Rahman Mamun, Mahbubur Rahman, and Sheikh Baharul Islam, among others, were present at the courtroom.