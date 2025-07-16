Properties of ex-minister Golam Dastagir Gazi confiscated

The law enforcers made the seizure following a court order

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has confiscated properties, including 4,880 decimals of land worth around Tk 400 crore, belonging to former Awami League minister Golam Dastagir Gazi.

The properties include factories and other business structures, including the Gazi Tyres factory in Narayanganj's Rupganj upazila, said a press release sent by the CID's media wing today.

The law enforcers made the seizure following a court order, said CID officials.

On August 25 last year, police arrested former textile and jute minister Golam Dastagir Gazi from the Shantinagar area. He is accused in several cases, including murder, filed following last year's July uprising.

CID officials said they launched an investigation into the illegal wealth of Gazi Group, owned by the AL lawmaker, and a Dhaka court on July 8 ordered the confiscation of his property based on its petition.

Gazi accumulated these properties through land grabbing, forgery, organised crimes, under-invoicing and over-invoicing in trade, and other criminal activities, the release said.

The CID said they found lands under 69 deeds, with a declared value of Tk 16.52 crore, though the actual value is much higher.