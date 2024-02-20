‘Propaganda Campaign’: Activist Shamim gets bail

Shamim Ashraf, a civic activist and owner of a graphic design studio, secured bail from a local court today, two days after his arrest for designing posters allegedly as part of a "propaganda campaign".

Senior Judicial Magistrate Md Tajul Islam Sohagh granted Shamim bail after hearing a petition filed by him, said Mymensingh Court Inspector Md Shafiqul Islam.

Earlier in the day, a section of cultural activists formed a human chain in the city's Zero Point area demanding immediate release of Shamim, also a poet.

They said every conscious person has the right to protest public sufferings, social discrimination, injustice in every respect, so the cultural activists should be honoured for their social jobs. They also demanded a fair investigation into the allegations brought against the accused.

During a rally after the human chain, Nazrul Islam Chunnu, convener of "Jonouddog Mymensingh", a citizens' forum, said Shamim, an eminent graphic designer and cultural activist, should get justice.

Poet Farid Ahmed Dulal, Mamunul Islam, Saiful Ehsan Johir, Amirul Islam Sagor and Hirok Singer addressed the rally, among others.

Meanwhile, several similar programmes were held in Muktagachha in Mymensingh and Susang Durgapur in Netrokona protesting the arrest of Shamim, our local correspondent reports.

On Sunday night, a team of Mymensingh Kotwali police detained Shamim at his studio in the city's Aampatti area.

Anwar Hossain, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Kotwali Police Station, yesterday said Shamim was detained as a tense situation was prevailing among him and the supporters of Mymensingh City Corporation Mayor Ekramul Haque Titu over circulating posters "spreading propaganda against the mayor" who is contesting the city polls slated for March 9.

However, the OC said they could not seize any such documents. They are looking into the allegations. Police have sealed off the design studio.

Shamim, aged around 35, was shown arrested under section 54 and produced before a Mymensingh court that sent him to jail.