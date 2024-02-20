‘Propaganda Campaign’: Activist lands in jail for designing posters

Police on Sunday night arrested a civic activist and the owner of a graphic design studio for designing posters allegedly as part of a "propaganda campaign".

A team of Kotwali police detained Shamim Ashraf, also a poet, at his studio in Mymensingh city's Aampatti area.

Anwar Hossain, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Kotwali Police Station, said Shamim was detained as a tense situation was prevailing among him and the supporters of Mymensingh City Corporation Mayor Ekramul Haque Titu over circulating posters "spreading propaganda against the mayor" who is contesting the city polls slated for March 9.

However, the OC said they could not seize any such documents. They are looking into the allegations.

No case was filed as of filing this report around 9:30pm yesterday.

Police have sealed off the design studio.

Shamim, aged around 35, was shown arrested under section 54 and produced before a Mymensingh court that sent him to jail.

According to section 54 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), a police officer may, without warrant, arrest any person against whom a reasonable suspicion exists of his links to a cognizable offence.

Talking to this correspondent, several city dwellers said the posters depicted the problems plaguing the city, especially severe traffic jam and waterlogging in most areas.

The posters might have riled a section of people, they added.

Talking to The Daily Star, Md Al Amin, president of Mymensingh district Chhatra League, also a supporter of Mayor Titu, said they went to Shamim's design studio around 9:30pm on Sunday as they learnt that the posters were designed there. They asked him why he had done such a thing in the name of "Sacheton Nagarik Samaj".

Al Amin claimed Shamim admitted he designed the posters and mentioned some names in this regard, including an AL leader.

The BCL leader said that while they were there, Titu's elder brother Aminul Haque arrived and talked to Shamim and left.

About the posters, Al Amin alleged Shamim designed those to smear the incumbent mayor when electioneering for the city polls is underway.

Mayor Titu and his brother Aminul, who ran as an independent in the recently held national election, could not be contacted for comments despite repeated attempts.

Meanwhile, at a press conference in Mymensingh Press Club yesterday afternoon, another mayor candidate, Ehteshamul Alam, also president of Mymensingh district Awami League, said every person has the right to talk about city's problems, and Shamim should not have been arrested for exercising that right.

He demanded immediate release of Shamim.