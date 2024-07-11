Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Thu Jul 11, 2024 03:03 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 11, 2024 03:56 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Prof Yunus's petition in Grameen Telecom case: HC order on July 21

Star Digital Report
Thu Jul 11, 2024 03:03 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 11, 2024 03:56 PM
File photo

The High Court will deliver on July 21 its order on a petition, filed by Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus and six other officials of Grameen Telecom, challenging a Dhaka court's order that framed charges against them.

The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ebadoth Hossain today fixed July 21 for passing the order after conducting hearing on the petition.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Abdullah-Al-Mamun appeared for Prof Yunus, while Khurshid Alam Khan and Additional Attorney General Sk Md Morshed and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the ACC and the state respectively.

Prof Yunus and six others of Grameen Telecom on Monday submitted the petition seeking an HC order to scrap the case's trial proceedings.

The case was filed by the ACC on charge of misappropriating about Tk 25.22 crore of Grameen Telecom Workers' Profit Participation Fund.

On June 12, a Dhaka court framed charges against Yunus and 13 others.

Related topic:
Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad YunusDr yunus case update
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Grameen Bank can’t nominate board members

4m ago

Govt institution, not workers, sued us

5m ago

Yunus at ACC office to present statement in money laundering case

9m ago

ACC approves charge sheet against Yunus, 13 others in embezzlement case

5m ago
six months jail for Dr Yunus

Yunus is our national asset but he committed crimes: foreign minister

6m ago
আবেদ আলী একটি দলের ষড়যন্ত্রের ইনস্ট্রুমেন্ট কি না সূক্ষ্মভাবে দেখা হচ্ছে: জনপ্রশাসনমন্ত্রী
|বাংলাদেশ

আবেদ আলী একটি দলের ষড়যন্ত্রের ইনস্ট্রুমেন্ট কি না সূক্ষ্মভাবে দেখা হচ্ছে: জনপ্রশাসনমন্ত্রী

‘সেই ড্রাইভারকে আমরা দেখলাম, অন্য একটি দলের স্লোগান দিচ্ছে।’

১১ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘প্ররোচিত না হয়ে’ শিক্ষার্থীদের আদালতে যাওয়ার আহ্বান জনপ্রশাসনমন্ত্রীর

৪৩ মিনিট আগে
push notification