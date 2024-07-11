Prof Yunus's petition in Grameen Telecom case: HC order on July 21

The High Court will deliver on July 21 its order on a petition, filed by Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus and six other officials of Grameen Telecom, challenging a Dhaka court's order that framed charges against them.

The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ebadoth Hossain today fixed July 21 for passing the order after conducting hearing on the petition.

Abdullah-Al-Mamun appeared for Prof Yunus, while Khurshid Alam Khan and Additional Attorney General Sk Md Morshed and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the ACC and the state respectively.

Prof Yunus and six others of Grameen Telecom on Monday submitted the petition seeking an HC order to scrap the case's trial proceedings.

The case was filed by the ACC on charge of misappropriating about Tk 25.22 crore of Grameen Telecom Workers' Profit Participation Fund.

On June 12, a Dhaka court framed charges against Yunus and 13 others.