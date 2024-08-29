Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Thu Aug 29, 2024 08:37 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 29, 2024 10:13 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Prof Yunus seeks withdrawal of cases through legal means

Attorney General tells SC
Star Digital Report
Thu Aug 29, 2024 08:37 PM Last update on: Thu Aug 29, 2024 10:13 PM
Prof Yunus case withdrawal
File photo: Collected

Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman today told the Supreme Court that Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus does not want to withdraw the cases against him through misuse of power.

Prof Yunus wants to scrap the cases through legal procedures, Md Asaduzzaman said this during a hearing at the Appellate Division.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The court was reviewing a leave to appeal petition challenging a High Court ruling that upheld the indictment of Prof Yunus and six other Grameen Telecom officials in a graft case.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case on May 30, 2023, accusing Yunus and 13 others of misappropriating approximately Tk 25.22 crore from Grameen Telecom Workers' Profit Participation Fund and laundering money.

The six accused Grameen Telecom officials are Managing Director Nazmul Islam, and Directors Ashraful Hassan, Naznin Sultana, Md Shahjahan, Nurjahan Begum, and SM Huzzatul Islam Latifee.

On July 24, the High Court rejected a petition filed by Prof Yunus and the other officials challenging a Dhaka court's decision to frame charges against them on June 12.

The High Court also directed the lower court to complete the trial within a year.

Prof Yunus and the six officials have recently filed a leave to appeal with the Appellate Division, challenging the High Court's decision.

On August 11, Judge Md Rabiul Alam of the Special Judge's Court-4 of Dhaka acquitted Prof Yunus, Nurjahan Begum, and 12 others after the ACC requested withdrawal of the prosecution under Section 494 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Read more

Prof Yunus acquitted in graft case

Amir Hossain, an ACC official, told The Daily Star that the decision came after a thorough review of the case documents.

A day before his oath on August 8, Prof Yunus, also chairman of Grameen Telecom, and three other directors --Ashraful Hassan, Md Shahjahan, and Nurjahan Begum --were acquitted in a separate labour law violation case where they had previously been sentenced to six months in prison and fined Tk 30,000 each.

Dr. Yunus 6 Months Jail
Read more

Yunus sentenced to six months' jail in labour law violation case

Today, a five-member Appellate Division bench, led by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, was scheduled to hear the leave to appeal petition against the High Court order.

During the hearing, ACC lawyer AKM Fazlul Hoque argued that the government cannot withdraw cases filed by the ACC. The Supreme Court instructed the lawyers to present relevant documents concerning the case withdrawal and the High Court order, with the hearing set to resume on Monday.

Other accused in the case include Grameen Telecom Director Parvin Mahmud, Sramik-Karmachari Union President Kamruzzaman, General Secretary Firoz Mahmud Hasan, and others involved with the Jatiya Workers Federation.

Barrister Abdullah-Al-Mamun represented the petitioners during the hearing.

Related topic:
Prof Yunus case withdrawalDr Muhammad YunusCases Against Prof Yunus
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Dr Muhammad Yunus appointed chancellor of Malaysian university

3y ago
Yunus-led interim govt takes charge

Yunus-led interim govt takes charge

3w ago

Hillary Clinton urges support for Prof Yunus

1y ago
Prof Yunus sees improvement in law and order

Prof Yunus sees significant improvement in law and order

2w ago
Dr Muhammad Yunus

SC upholds HC order staying trial proceedings of 5 cases against Dr Yunus

3y ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

গার্মেন্টসকর্মী হত্যা মামলায় শাকিল-রুপা কারাগারে

আজ শনিবার ঢাকা মেট্রোপলিটন ম্যাজিস্ট্রেট ফারজানা শাকিলা সুমু এ আদেশ দেন।

১১ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

এস আলম গ্রুপের বিরুদ্ধে মানিলন্ডারিং আইনে সিআইডির অনুসন্ধান শুরু

৪৯ মিনিট আগে
push notification