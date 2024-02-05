Prof Yunus must inform court before going abroad: HC

The High Court today ruled that Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus and three other Grameen Telecom officials, who are accused in a labour law violation case, must inform the Labour Appellate Tribunal before going abroad.

The court also issued a rule questioning the legality of the tribunal's order that stayed the conviction and sentence of Yunus and the three officials.

In the rule, the HC asked the state to explain why the Labour Appellate Tribunal's stay order should not be scrapped.

The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ebadoth also halted the stay order till disposal of the rule.

The HC said as the four accused -- Yunus, chairman of Grameen Telecom, and directors Ashraful Hassan, Nurjahan Begum, and M Shahjahan -- are on bail, their sentences will remain suspended until their appeals are disposed of.

The bench issued the rule and order following a criminal revision petition filed by the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) challenging the Labour Appellate Tribunal's order, Deputy Attorney General Saifuddin Khaled told The Daily Star.

Md Tariqul Islam, an inspector under the DIFE who investigated the case, submitted the revision petition to the HC yesterday, also requesting it to pass an order so that Prof Yunus and the three others cannot go abroad without permission from the court concerned until the Labour Appellate Tribunal disposes of their appeals.

During hearing of the petition today, Tariqul's lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told the HC that an appellate court cannot stay the conviction and sentence delivered by a trial court to any convict under the relevant rules of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). He argued that the appellate court can only stay the order of a fine.

Khusrhid said the labour court's verdict that convicted and sentenced Yunus and the three others has become "non est" (non-existent) in the eye of law because of the stay order from the Labour Appellate Tiribunal.

Meanwhile, Abdulla-Al-Mamun, the lawyer for Yunus and the three others, vehemently opposed the revision petition of DIFE.

"The Labour Appellate Tribunal has issued the stay order following our applications. If there is any mistake in the order, we would have become aggrieved and moved petitions for correction. The Labour Appellate Tribunal's stay order will remain in force till March 3. But the criminal revision petition has been filed by the DIFE against the tribunal's stay order before the expiration of the stay order, which is like an unborn baby walking," he said.

Lawyer Abdullah-Al-Mamun also argued that the criminal revision petition has been filed with the HC in order to harass Yunus and the three others and to obstruct the proceedings of the Labour Appellate Tribunal.

On January 28, the Labour Appellate Tribunal's order granted bail to Prof Yunus and three others in the labour law violation case following separate appeals filed by them.

The tribunal accepted the appeals and also stayed till March 3 the lower court's verdict that convicted and sentenced each of them to six months' jail.