Prof Yunus must inform court to go abroad: HC

The High Court has said Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus and three others, accused in a labour law violation case, must inform the Labour Appellate Tribunal if they go abroad.

The court also issued a rule yesterday questioning the legality of the tribunal's order that stayed the conviction and sentences of Dr Yunus and three other top officials of Grameen Telecom in the case.

The HC asked the state to explain why the tribunal's stay order should not be scrapped.

The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ebadoth also halted the stay order till the disposal of the rule.

The HC said as the four accused -- Yunus, chairman of Grameen Telecom, and its directors Ashraful Hassan, Nurjahan Begum, and M Shahjahan -- are on bail, their sentences will remain suspended until their appeals are disposed of.

The bench issued the rule and order following a criminal revision petition filed by the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) challenging the Labour Appellate Tribunal's order, Deputy Attorney General Saifuddin Khaled told The Daily Star.

Md Tariqul Islam, an inspector of the DIFE and also the investigator in the case, filed the criminal revision petition with the HC on February 4 also praying to it to pass an order so Prof Yunus and three others cannot go abroad without permission from the court concerned until the Labour Appellate Tribunal disposes of their appeals.

During the hearing on the petition yesterday, Tariqul's lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told the HC that an appellate court cannot stay the conviction and sentence of the accused by a trial court under the relevant rules of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

He argued that the appellate court can only stay a fine order.

Khusrhid said the labour court's verdict has become nonest (not existent) in the eye of law because of the stay order by the Labour Appellate Tribunal.

Abdulla-Al-Mamun, the lawyer for Yunus and three others, strongly opposed the revision petition of DIFE, saying the petition is like "an unborn child is walking".

"The Labour Appellate Tribunal issued the stay order following our [Yunus and three others] applications. If there is any mistake in the order, we would have been aggrieved and moved petitions seeking corrections. The Labour Appellate Tribunal's stay order will remain in force until March 3. But the criminal revision petition was filed by the DIFE against the tribunal's stay order before the expiry of the stay order," he said.

The lawyer also argued that the criminal revision petition was filed with the HC in order to harass the four accused and to obstruct the proceedings of the Labour Appellate Tribunal.

On January 28, the tribunal granted bail to Prof Yunus and three others in the labour law violation case following separate appeals filed by them.

The tribunal accepted the appeals and also stayed till March 3 the lower court's verdict that convicted and sentenced each of them to six months' jail.