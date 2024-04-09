Prof Humayun Azad murder case: fugitive death-row convict arrested

The Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) of Police has arrested a fugitive death-row convict in a case filed over the killing of Prof Humayun Azad 20 years ago.

The arrestee, Nur Mohammad alias Shamim, is a leader of Jama'atul Mujahedeen Bangladesh. He had stabbed the Dhaka University teacher with a machete, said a ATU press release yesterday.

A press briefing will be held later in the day in this regard, it added.

On February 27, 2004, JMB activists stabbed 56-year-old Prof Azad when he was trying to hail a rickshaw to go home from Ekushey Book Fair at Bangla Academy in the capital.

After the attack, Azad was treated at the Combined Military Hospital for 26 days.

The government then sent him to Bangkok, Thailand, for better treatment and he returned home after over 47 days.

A day after the murder attempt, Azad's brother Manjur Kabir filed an attempt-to-murder case with Ramna Police Station against some unnamed people.

Azad, a professor of Dhaka University's Bangla department, died from what an autopsy said was a heart attack in Munich, Germany on August 12, 2004.

The case later turned into a murder case following his death.