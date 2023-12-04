Produce '18 crore witnesses' to prove last polls irregularities

HC tells petitioner who challenged legality of election schedule, fixes December 10 for delivering order

The High Court today fixed December 10 for delivering order on a writ petition filed challenging the legality of the schedule of the upcoming national election.

During the hearing, writ petitioner Advocate Md Eunus Ali Akond told the HC bench that 153 lawmakers had been elected uncontested in 2014 in voter-less election and in 2018, the election took place in the dark of night.

Eighteen crore people of Bangladesh are witness of such incidents, he said.

Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam, presiding judge of the bench, told Eunus Ali Akond that the issue of 153 lawmakers' election in the 2014-polls has already been settled by the HC.

The HC bench also said that no case was filed over the allegation of "holding elections in the dark of night."

"This court cannot take cognizance of such allegations which are based on political or media statements. If any allegation is brought to this court, there must be some legal and constitutional grounds," the HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah said during hearing of a writ petition.

"You should provide us with evidence and documents, and produce 18 crore witnesses before the court to support your allegation. We will keep your writ petition pending till the day you produce 18 crore witnesses," Justice Mustafa Zaman told Eunus, also a lawyer of the Supreme Court.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, Additional Attorney General Mohammad Mehedi Hassan Chowdhury, and Election Commission's lawyer Khan Mohammad Shameem Aziz vehemently opposed the petition.

They told the HC that there was no breach of law and constitution in announcing the schedule for holding the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election on January 7.

AG Amin Uddin and Barrister Khan Mohammad Shameem Aziz prayed to the HC bench to impose an exemplary cost on writ petitioner Eunus Ali Akond, saying that he has wasted valuable time of the court by filing this misconceived and unacceptable petition.

Following the hearing, the bench fixed December 10 for delivering order on the writ petition.

The court also asked Eunus Ali Akond to submit his arguments in writing before it by December 10.

Eunus Ali Akond filed the writ petition as a public interest litigation with the HC on November 29. The petition sought a stay on the schedule that was issued on November 15 by the EC for holding the 12th election on January 7, and directive to the EC to reschedule the date.