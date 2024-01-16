Probing S Alam: SC extends status quo till Feb 5

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court yesterday deferred for three weeks the hearing on whether the authorities concerned will probe allegations against the owner of S Alam Group over amassing properties abroad without Bangladesh Bank's permission.

A four-member Appellate Division bench, led by the chief justice, extended the chamber judge's status quo order until February 5.

Ajmalul Hossain, senior counsel for S Alam Group owner Mohammed Saiful Alam, yesterday argued that the High Court cannot issue a suo motu rule asking for a probe based on a newspaper report.

The suo motu (voluntary) rule was issued after The Daily Star on August 4 last year ran a report titled "S Alam's Aladdin's Lamp".

SC lawyer Syed Sayedul Haque Suman had brought the report to the court's notice, following which the HC issued the suo motu rule.

Ajmalul argued that private parties like lawyer Suman got temporarily involved with such cases to gain "political leverage". He termed this "mischief".

The bench ordered that Suman be made party to Alam's petition to get the HC suo motu ruling revoked.

Suman had earlier applied to be a party but Alam's lawyers opposed and the application was rejected by the chamber judge.

The Appellate Division of the SC was scheduled to hold hearing on January 8 on the leave to appeal petition filed by S Alam and his wife Farzana Parveen on August 21 last year through their lawyers seeking stay on the HC order.

However, a four-member bench of the Appellate Division, headed by Justice Borhanuddin, passed the deferment order on that day after lawyer Ajmalul sought an adjournment of the hearing.