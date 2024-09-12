Probe starts on how Tk 25cr vanished from Monirul’s office

The Police Headquarters has formed a three-member committee to investigate the allegation of looting Tk 25 crore from the room of the former Special Branch (SB) of Police chief Monirul Islam.

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Special Security and Protection Battalion Golam Kibria has been made the head of the committee.

There is no deadline to submit the report, but the committee has been asked to submit it as soon as, according to police sources.

Confirming the development, Moazzem Hossain, DIG (special affairs) of the SB, also a member of the committee, told The Daily Star last night, "We have started our investigation to find out what happened in the room of the former SB chief."

Asked about any suspects or findings, Moazzem refused to disclose details.

"We are trying to conduct an impartial investigation to find out what happened."

Sources alleged that Monirul, also the former additional inspector general of police, brought Tk 25 crore from the Sheikh Hasina government on August 3 and kept it in his room to spend on suppressing the Anti-discrimination Student Movement.

But before the money could be spent, Hasina's government fell on August 5.

Monirul did not go to the office since then.

But some SB officials knew that there was Tk 25 crore in his room and a number of them moved the money, sources alleged.

The PHQ formed the committee to investigate the incident following media reports about the incident.

Sources said intelligence agencies used to receive such money for which they did not have to provide expenditure details.

A police officer said Monirul was one of the most influential officers during the last regime. On August 13, the home ministry in a circular sent him into forced retirement. He has 11 cases filed against him.