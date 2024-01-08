Probe into offshore business: SC defers hearing on S Alam Group’s appeal till Jan 15

The Supreme Court today deferred till January 15 the hearing on a leave to appeal petition challenging a High Court order that asked the authorities to probe allegations against the owner of S Alam Group of amassing properties abroad without Bangladesh Bank's permission.

The Appellate Division of the SC was scheduled today to hold hearing on the petition, which has been filed by S Alam Group's owner Mohammad Saiful Alam and his wife Farzana Parveen on August 21 last year through their lawyers, also seeking stay on the HC order.

A four-member bench of the Appellate Division of the SC headed by Justice Borhanuddin today passed the deferment order after their lawyer Ajmalul Hossain sought an adjournment of the hearing.

Other three judges of the bench are Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, and Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique.

Senior lawyer Ajmalul told the SC bench that the leave to appeal petition is linked with the question whether the High Court can issue a suomoto (voluntary) rule on this issue.

So, this matter needs to be heard and disposed of by the full bench of the apex court comprising all of its six judges including the chief justice, he said.

Barrister Ajmalul told The Daily Star that the SC chamber judge's order, which on August 23 ordered the parties of the case to maintain status quo on the issue, will continue till further order of the apex court.

Senior lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan appeared for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) while senior lawyer Ahsanul Karim was also present for Saiful and Farzana.

On August 6 last year, the HC issued the suomoto rule and ordered the ACC, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police to conduct inquiry into allegations disclosed in The Daily Star report published on August 4 and submit their reports to the HC as early as possible, preferably in two months.

In the rule, the HC asked the authorities concerned to explain why their failure and inaction in taking appropriate legal steps and action against the entities and persons who have misappropriated and laundered a huge amount of money from Bangladesh to Singapore, Cyprus, and other foreign countries using various unethical mechanisms and massive irregularities as mentioned and disclosed in the news report shall not be declared illegal, without lawful authority and, of no legal effect.

In the rule, it also asked them to show causes why they shall not be directed to hold inquiry into the allegations as alleged and disclosed in the newspaper report and why they shall not be directed to take appropriate legal steps and actions against the entities and persons who are involved in the financial scam leading to cause misappropriation/embezzlement of huge amount of money and money laundering through suspicious transactions.

The HC bench issued the order and rule after SC lawyer Syed Sayedul Haque Suman placed The Daily Star report before the HC and sought necessary directives.