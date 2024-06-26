Crime & Justice
UNB, Khulna
Wed Jun 26, 2024 04:57 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 26, 2024 05:15 PM

Probe into cops' wealth underway, authentic info expected: IGP

Golam Saklain sent into forced retirement
Photo: UNB

An investigation into the wealth of police officials is underway, with authentic information expected to emerge, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun.

He made this statement while addressing reporters at the Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) Lines this afternoon.

Ex-ADC Saklain to be sent into forced retirement

Ex-ADC Saklain to be sent into forced retirement
Read more

'Relationship' with Pori Moni: Ex-ADC Saklain to be sent into forced retirement

The IGP mentioned that a meeting was held between the Bangladesh Police Services Association and journalists to discuss recent media reports on the wealth of police officials and the police headquarters' response.

"The issue will be resolved through discussion," he assured.

Regarding the Pori Moni issue, IGP Mamun said Golam Saklain, former additional deputy commissioner of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), was sent on compulsory retirement after the allegations against him were confirmed. Bangladesh Police adheres to a zero-tolerance policy towards any immoral activity, he emphasised.

Earlier in the day, the IGP laid the foundation stones for a four-story armoury building, a six-story multipurpose building, and an electrical substation. He also inaugurated the Boro Boyra Police Outpost and a multipurpose shed.

Following these events, IGP Mamun attended a meeting with police officials at the police commissioner's office, where the Khulna Metropolitan Police Commissioner and other officials were present.

former ADC Saklain to lose jobBangladesh PoliceBangladesh police wealth investigation
