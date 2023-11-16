Probe committee formed to find out cause

A three-member probe committee has been formed to investigate a fire that broke out in a parked commuter train at Gharinda Railway Station in Tangail Sadar upazila early today.

The railway authority formed the committee after the fire damaged three compartments of the train – two completely gutted and one partially.

Shah Sufi Noor, divisional manager (Pakshi) of Bangladesh Railway, who was at the incident spot, informed reporters of the probe committee.

Primarily, it seems to be an act of sabotage, he added.

Shariful Islam, additional superintendent of police (crime) in Tangail, told The Daily Star that police have visited the spot early morning.

He said, alongside the GRP police, district police are probing the incident.

Details will be informed later, he added.

The fire service came to know about the incident from a 999 call at 3:05am and reached the spot at 3:15am. We were able to put out the fire by 3:45am, Mohammad Alauddin, acting assistant director of Tangail Fire Service and Civil Defense, told The Daily Star.

Gharinda Station Master Tariqul Islam told The Daily Star that there were no passengers on the train during the incident.

The Panchagarh Express was also standing near the commuter train but the fire did not spread to it, the station master said.

Abu Naim, director of Tangail Commuter Train, told The Daily Star that the train was parked at Gharinda station around 12:00am.

Noticing smoke around 2:50am, the train authorities went to the spot and found two compartments were burning.

Even though additional ansar personnel were deployed at the station, they could not say how the fire started or whether it was an act of sabotage, he added.

Ali Akbar, in-charge of the railway police outpost of Gharinda railway station, told The Daily Star that a teenager first reported the fire to them.

Later, when the fire service reached the spot and put out the blaze with the help of locals.

According to station sources, Gharinda railway station has CCTV cameras, but the compartments of the train where the fire broke out were outside the coverage of the cameras.

Tangail Additional District Magistrate Sohel Rana and Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Hasan Ali visited the spot in the morning.

Sohail Rana told The Daily Star that they were investigating the incident.

It is not possible to say now whether the incident is an act of sabotage or not. What happened will be known after the investigation, he added.

Those concerned are being interrogated and CCTV footage is being examined, he said.