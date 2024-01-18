Probe body formed over girl's rape on running train

A four-member probe body has been formed to investigate the rape incident on a running Lalmonirhat-bound Lalmoni Express train yesterday.

The committee was headed by Lalmonirhat Divisional Transportation Officer (DTO) Abdullah Al Mamun, reports our district correspondent quoting Lalmonirhat Railways Divisional Mechanical Engineer (Carriage and Wagon) Tasruzzaman Babu.

The other three members are Tasruzzaman Babu, Railway Hospital Doctor Mahfuzur Rahman Bhuiya, and Railway Security Force Commandant (RMD) Shafiqur Rahman.

The committee was asked to submit its report within three working days.

The railway department also suspended accused Akkas Ali, 32, immediately after the incident, who was arrested yesterday morning and is currently in Lalmonirhat District Jail.

Meanwhile, in the afternoon, the victim — a schoolgirl — was sent to the court for recording the statement under section 22, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmonirhat Railway GRP Police Station Ferdous Ali said.

Yesterday morning, a sixth-grader was raped in an empty cabin of the Lalmoni Express train.

Hearing her screams, police on board the train rushed to the cabin and rescued her.

Later, police detained the accused attendant Akkas Ali.