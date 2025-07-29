Probe body formed to investigate death of Siju who 'drowned in pond while fleeing police'

The probe body is expected to submit its report within five working days

A three-member committee has been formed to investigate the death of college student Md Siju Mia, who drowned in a pond allegedly while fleeing after attacking policemen at Saghata Police Station in Gaibandha on July 24.

Rangpur Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Aminul Islam formed the probe body, said Nishat Angela, superintendent of police in Gaibandha.

SP Nishat said that the investigation committee is expected to submit its report to the Range DIG within the next five working days.



The members of the committee are Mohammad Jahangir Hossain, additional DIG of Rangpur Range; Runa Laila, additional superintendent of police of Rangpur Range; and Ferdous Alam, inspector of Gaibandha Detective Branch of Police.

The committee members visited the scene this morning while Additional DIG Jahangir, who is the head of the committee, spoke with local journalists.

He said, "The incident is highly sensitive. Our goal is to uncover the truth through an impartial investigation and take appropriate action."

According to police claims, Siju Mia, from Baguria village in Gaibandha Sadar, went to Saghata Police Station last Thursday night (July 24) to file a general diary about a lost mobile phone. Police then advised him to go to Sadar Police Station.

Later around 9:50pm that night, Siju allegedly re-entered the station with a knife, injured two policemen and jumped into a pond while fleeing. The next day (July 25), fire service recovered his body from the pond.

However, Siju's family members claim that he did not drown, as he knew how to swim. They alleged he was beaten to death.

Earlier, Siju's mother, Rikta Begum, told the Daily Star that Siju had gone to the police station to retrieve a mobile phone that Saghata Police Station ASI Rafiqul Islam had seized as a stolen phone before he attacked the police that night.