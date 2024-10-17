Pro-AL lawyer assaulted for ‘chanting Joy Bangla’ on court premises

A group of pro-BNP lawyers today assaulted a Awami League-backed lawyer, Sheikh Farid, in front of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka, claiming that he chanted the slogan "Joy Bangla".

Witnesses said at least two pro-BNP lawyers kicked and punched Farid on the court premises around 9:30am. The incident took place in front of police and army personnel, they alleged.

A video clip of the assault went viral on social media.

Farid, however, denied chanting any such slogans.

"Some pro-BNP lawyers attacked me for something that I didn't do. Then police forcibly took me in their custody and confined me to the lockup of the CMM Court for around an hour. Later, police took me to the office of the metropolitan public prosecutor," Farid told The Daily Star.

"In that office, they took my photo and wrote down my address and bar membership information. After that, they released me with a warning not to appear before the court further," he said.

On October 15, a group of people, mostly pro-AL lawyers, demonstrated on the CMM Court premises while AL presidium member Mohammad Faruk Khan, also former minister of civil aviation and tourism, was being taken to the court lockup after a remand hearing.

That day, they also chanted various slogans, including Joy Bangla, demanding release of Awami League leaders and activists.