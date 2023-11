An SUV was set on fire by miscreants in the capital's Nilkhet area at 10:15pm amid the ongoing blockade enforced by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

Two fire engines of Palashi Barrack Fire Station went to the spot and doused the fire at 10:21pm, said Talha Bin Zasim, an officer of Fire Service Media Cell.

There were no reports of casualties in the incident.