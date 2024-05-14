Prisoners in condemned cells: Govt seeks stay on HC order

The government today filed a petition with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, seeking stay on the High Court verdict that ordered the authorities concerned to move the prisoners, sentenced to death, to ordinary cells of jails from condemned cells.

The attorney general's office submitted the petition on behalf of the state, saying it will file an appeal with the Appellate Division, challenging the HC judgement after receiving its full text.

The hearing on the petition will be held tomorrow, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin told reporters at his office today.

The High Court yesterday said prisoners, who have been sentenced to death, with pending appeals must not be kept in condemned cells. It ordered the authorities concerned to move such convicts from condemned cells to ordinary cells within two years, starting immediately.

The order came following a petition by three convicts on August 31, 2021.

According to data submitted to the HC by the inspector general of prisons, 2,162 convicts, including 63 women, were in solitary confinement on November 1, 2022.

The number of the condemned cells was 2,657 at that time -- 2,512 for men and 145 for women.