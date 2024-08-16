Prisoner dies in scuffle at Rangpur jail

Tension remained high at Rangpur Central Jail after a prisoner died in a scuffle between two inmates today.

The jail security fired bullets to bring the situation under control following several chases and counter-chases between prisoners and the jail security members.

The deceased is Baharul Badsha, reports our Dinajpur correspondent.

Talking to journalists, Mohammad Mobasshwer Hasan, deputy commissioner of Rangpur, said two prisoners --Baharul Badsha and Rafiqul Islam --had a scuffle over a fruit at the jail complex around 8:00am.

During the scuffle, Badsha fainted. The jail authorities took him to Rangpur Medical College Hospital where the doctors declared him dead, he said.

As the news of his death spread among prisoners around noon, they started staging protests inside the jail. At one stage, the guards had to open fire to control the situation.

Rangpur DC said strong security measures have been taken in and around the jail.