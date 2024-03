A prisoner of Naogaon jail died at Naogaon General Hospital yesterday.

The deceased is Samirul Sardar, 23, son of late Abed Ali, resident of Natore's Singra upazila, said jail super Md Nazrul Islam.

"Samirul had been in jail since February 27 after being arrested in a drug peddling case. After he fell sick in the morning, jail authorities rushed him to Naogaon 250-bed General Hospital. He died there while undergoing treatment."