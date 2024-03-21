Prisoner dies in Kashimpur jail

An old prisoner, sentenced to life-term imprisonment in a robbery case, died in Kashimpur Central Jail in Gazipur today.

The deceased is Dalil Uddin Sheikh, 65, son of Saize Uddin of Manikganj, our Gazipur correspondent reports quoting the jail authorities.

Md Amirul Islam, senior jail super of Kashimpur Central Jail Part-2, told the correspondent that Dalil was receiving treatment at the jail hospital for long due to various physical problems.

As his condition deteriorated this morning, he was taken to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital, Gazipur where doctors declared him dead, added the senior jail super.