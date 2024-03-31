Prime accused arrested over gang-rape of girl in Gazipur

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) yesterday arrested the prime accused in a case filed over the gang-rape of a young girl in Gazipur's Sreepur upazila.

Acting on a tip-off, Russell Mia, 32, was arrested from Golbari area of Mymensingh's Pagla early yesterday, said Junnurain Bin Alam, commander of the Porabari camp of Rab-1 in Gazipur.

The accused was handed over to Sreepur Police Station last night, said the Rab official.

Quoting the case statement, Commander Junnurain said Russell and three others gang-raped a young girl inside Gazari forest in Shimultala area on Thursday night.

Later, the victim filed a rape case with Sreepur Police Station.

Then, Rab-1 Gazipur started a shadow investigation to arrest the accused.

Later, the Rab-1 and Rab-14 jointly arrested the prime accused after conducting a raid early hours of yesterday, added the Rab official.

The arrestee will be produced before court today (Sunday), sources at the Sreepur Police Station said.