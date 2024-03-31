Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Sun Mar 31, 2024 01:12 AM
Last update on: Sun Mar 31, 2024 01:14 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Prime accused arrested over gang-rape of girl in Gazipur

Star Digital Report
Sun Mar 31, 2024 01:12 AM Last update on: Sun Mar 31, 2024 01:14 AM

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) yesterday arrested the prime accused in a case filed over the gang-rape of a young girl in Gazipur's Sreepur upazila.

Acting on a tip-off, Russell Mia, 32, was arrested from Golbari area of Mymensingh's Pagla early yesterday, said Junnurain Bin Alam, commander of the Porabari camp of Rab-1 in Gazipur.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The accused was handed over to Sreepur Police Station last night, said the Rab official.

Quoting the case statement, Commander Junnurain said Russell and three others gang-raped a young girl inside Gazari forest in Shimultala area on Thursday night.

Later, the victim filed a rape case with Sreepur Police Station.

Then, Rab-1 Gazipur started a shadow investigation to arrest the accused.

Later, the Rab-1 and Rab-14 jointly arrested the prime accused after conducting a raid early hours of yesterday, added the Rab official.

The arrestee will be produced before court today (Sunday), sources at the Sreepur Police Station said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

জিম্মি এমভি আব্দুল্লাহর নাবিকরা পানি সংকটে

‘জাহাজের খাবার ও পানির মজুত যাতে দীর্ঘ সময় চলে এ জন্য সবাইকে অল্প খাবার দিচ্ছে।’

৫৯ মিনিট আগে
|প্রবাসে

মালয়েশিয়ায় ‘সেকেন্ড হোম’ ৩৬০৪ বাংলাদেশির

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification